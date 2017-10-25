PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Election Commission announces key dates for 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gujarat Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission today announced the key dates for the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections which has been decided to take place in two phases-first phase to be held on December 9 and second phase on December 14. The counting of votes has been scheduled on 18th December, while the last date of filing of nominations is November 21.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti said 50,128 polling booths will be set up for the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election. EVMs and VVPATs will be used in the elections. It will be ensured that the required number of EVMs and VVPATs is available in the state for the polls, he said. “We have good experience in deployment of VVPATs in polling stations.

Several agencies, including police and excise department, will be monitoring the election expenditure by candidates. “Elaborate security arrangements will be in place — CRPF will be available to help local police,” Joti added.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force from now, says CEC AK Joti. All parties and candidates have to adhere to it, he added.

There will be 102 all-women polling stations for the polls in Gujarat, CEC said adding that differently-abled voters will be given preference at polling stations.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.2K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top