Elderly man trampled to death by wild elephant in Sundargarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elephant attack

Rourkela: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, an elderly man was trampled to death a wild elephant at Bagadega forest under Bisra police limits in Sundargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sama Oram of Mandap village in the district.

According to sources, Oram had gone to the forest to attend nature’s call this morning when a wild pachyderm attacked him and trampled Oram to death.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and started investigation into the incident.

 

