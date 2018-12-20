Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Sundargarh village

Sundargarh: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Jabaladihi village under Ujjwalapur Forest Range in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Feje Tere (65) of the same village.

Sources said the tusker ravaged many houses before heading towards Feje’s house. The elderly man was trampled to death while he was trying to escape the wrath of the pachyderm.

Locals spotted the man’s body early on Thursday morning and alerted the police and forest officials. Officials rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, forest department officials have started an inquiry into the incident.