Elderly man, son shot at in Jeypore, critical

Jeypore: An elderly man and his son sustained critical injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire at them near Rajnagar Square in Jeypore of Koraput district on Tuesday afternoon.

Santosh Nayak and his father sustained critical injuries in the firing. He was undergoing treatment at Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital in Koraput while his father was admitted in Jeypore hospital.

According to sources, Santosh and his father were travelling on a motorcycle when five miscreants intercepted them near Rajnagar in the afternoon. As soon as they stopped, the miscreants opened fire on them.

While a bullet hit Santosh on his back, his father was escaped. However, the miscreants later attacked his head with stone leaving him critically injured.

The father-son duo was rescued and rushed to Jeypore hospital. Later, Santosh was shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital.

While the motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, the police visited the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, a police official said.