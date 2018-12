Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, an elderly man was mowed down by a police vehicle near Mirigimundi on National Highway-60 here on Monday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the elderly man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a police van of Basta police station. He died on the spot. The body was seized and sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, the locals have demanded compensation for the deceased man’s family members.