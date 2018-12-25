Elderly man arrested for rape bid on minor girl in Ganjam village

Berhampur: An elderly man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to rape a 10-year old girl at M. Champetitapur village under Kabisurjyanagar police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

The accused, identified as Bipra Gouda (65), hails from the same village.

According to sources, Gouda allegedly lured the minor girl to secluded farmlands at the end of the village and tried to outrage her modesty. However, he was spotted by the girl’s mother who reached the searching for her. On seeing her approaching, Gouda fled the spot.

After the minor girl narrated her ordeal, her mother lodged a written complaint against Gouda with the local police and he was nabbed.

A case (302/18) has been registered and the accused booked under section 354 (A) (II) and Section 12 of POCSO Act. He has been forwarded to the court, inspector-in-charge Tapan Kumar Senapati informed.

on the other hand, the villagers have condemned the inhuman act of the elderly man. Sources said Gouda has been spotted showing indecent gestures to minor girls in the village. They have demanded strict punishment for the accused man.