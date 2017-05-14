Elderly dies in road mishap near Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The death of a senior citizen in a road mishap in front of Capital Hospital today sparked a minor tension. The deceased, Gandharba Swain, 64, had come to the state-run hospital with money for his grandson’s treatment.

Witnesses said Swain was walking to the hospital when a SUV hit him. “He was taken to Capital Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a witness.

Police said that Swain’s grandson was admitted at the hospital’s medicine ward a few days ago. “He was coming to see my son and I had also asked him to bring some money. He had told me that he would reach in the morning. I called him when he didn’t turn up, but he did not receive. Later, I learnt of the accident,” his son Girish said.

Passersby detained the SUV’s driver. Police later seized the vehicle and arrested the driver, Sakti Swarup Mohapatra, 23. They said the driver was alone when the accident took place.