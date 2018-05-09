Elderly couple thrashed by son, seeks police help

Koraput: An elderly couple in their late 70s of Kotpad area in Koraput district lodged a complaint with police today that they were thrashed by their son over a trivial matter.

The most shocking incident was that the husband, Sanu Hala of Kusumguda village had come to the Kotpad police station carrying his wife, Lachhama Hala, who was unable to walk so far due to old age.

The couple filed a complaint against their son, who reportedly beat them for felling a bamboo tree.

According to reports, an argument erupted with their son over cutting a bamboo tree from their house premises and irked over the argument the old couple’s son forced them to leave the house.

Left with no options, the old man decided to carry his wife to the police station and lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, Kotpad police are interrogating Sanu’s son.

“An elderly couple in their late 70s came with a complaint that their son asked them to leave the house after some argument with them. Interrogation of their son is underway in this connection,” said Kotpad police station IIC Samarpita Swain.