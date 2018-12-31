Elderly couple found dead in abandoned house in Rayagada

Rayagarh: An elderly couple was found dead and their bodies were recovered from an abandoned house near Therubali railway station in Rayagada district on Monday.

However, the identity of the deceased couple is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the bodies were found in an abandoned house near the railway station. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the couple’s death is still unknown, police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

