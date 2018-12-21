Elaborate security for PM Modi’s visit to Odisha on Dec 24

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Odisha on December 24.

In a statement to media persons today, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said, “PM Modi will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIT Bhubaneswar at Arugul in Jatni and address a public gathering at Khurda.”

The PM will fly to both the venues in a chopper from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA),” Mohanty added.

“Though PM Modi will travel to both the venues by air route, all protocols in the ‘blue book’ will be followed. A total of 30 platoons of armed police forces, 150 Inspectors and SIs, 25 DSP-ranked officers, 4 Additional DCPs and 2 SP-ranked officers will be deployed for the PM’s security,” Mohanty further informed.