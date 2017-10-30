PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Elaborate arrengements for Bada Osha and Panchaka Brata at Dhabaleswar temple

Cuttack: Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of darshan on Bada Osha and Panchaka Brata at Dhabaleswar temple during the upcoming five days of the holy Odia month, Kartik.

The Bada Osha falls on the third day of the Panchaka. This year the festival falls on Thursday, which is observed in almost all Odia houses with utmost sanctity and care.

The district administration has decided to open the door of the shrine from 5 am on Tuesday as the Panchaka Brata begins on that day. However, on Bada Osha the shrine will open from 3.30 am for the devotees.

Likewise, the temple will open at 4 am on Kartik Purnima, sources said.

According to reports, as many as nine Additional SPs, DSPs, 24 officers in the rank of Inspector, 225 home guards and nine traffic officials have been deployed for safety and traffic control in the area.

Two ODRAF teams will be deployed on the spot for the safety of devotees.

The vehicles will be restricted before half km of Paikapur village and four-wheelers will not be allowed to enter the village. There are parking arrangements for two-wheelers. The buses will be parked at Nuapatna IB. The four-wheel vehicles will return from the parking area at Nuapatna square via Kafibar square, according to reports.

