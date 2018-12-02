`Ekamra Haat to be linked to City Festival venue’

Bhubaneswar: The expectation of Ekamra Haat of traders to participate in the .FEST has finally been met as the BDA has decided to link the Haat to the festival ground.

The City Festival has become a major attraction in the city and yesterday the footfall at the International Food Festival (IFF) alone was around 10,000.

BDA Enforcement Member Bhabani Shankar Chayani today held a discussion with the office-bearers of the Ekamra Haat Shilpi Mahasangh and assured them that they will be part of the City Festival.

From tomorrow, the Ekamra Haat would be linked to the .FEST ground through adequate lighting, carpeting, entry lighting and branding at par with the ambience of the International Food Festival.

Dillip Hali, president of the Ekamra Haat Shilpi Mahasangh said “all the 52 shop owners inside the crafts bazaar are happy that they would get entry passes to carry forward their business requirements and visitors coming to the .FEST can now venture into the traditional haat.”

The BDA Enforcement Member added that the development authority always takes inclusive steps to include local artisans and artists and traditional players in local markets. The step will help the traders of Ekamra Haat immensely to brand positioning their stuff.

The City Festival with high dose of music, entertainment and food items till December 16 is going to engage all citizens across the city as the Temple City has organised such an event for the first time.