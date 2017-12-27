Eight PLFI members arrested by Bisra Police; Pistols, ammunition seized

Rourkela: Bisra Police has arrested as many as eight members of the outlawed Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including area commander Sudam Singh in Sundargarh district late last night.

Acting on a tip-off, Bisra police raided in the nearby forest and nabbed the PLFI members from the area. Sudam’s close aide Chandrabhanu Singh has also been arrested.

According to reports, police have seized two pistols, four live ammunitions, two bikes and three mobile phones from the possession of the PLFI members.

Police sources said that a total number of 10 murder and 7 petrol pump loot cases are pending against Sudam Singh alias Balkishor Singh and Chandrabhanu Singh alias Bhanu in different police stations in Odisha and Jharkhand.