Headlines

Eight PLFI members arrested by Bisra Police; Pistols, ammunition seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
PLFI

Rourkela: Bisra Police has arrested as many as eight members of the outlawed Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including area commander Sudam Singh in Sundargarh district late last night.

Acting on a tip-off, Bisra police raided in the nearby forest and nabbed the PLFI members from the area. Sudam’s close aide Chandrabhanu Singh has also been arrested.

According to reports, police have seized two pistols, four live ammunitions, two bikes and three mobile phones from the possession of the PLFI members.

Police sources said that a total number of 10 murder and 7 petrol pump loot cases are pending against Sudam Singh alias Balkishor Singh and Chandrabhanu Singh alias Bhanu in different police stations in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
2.0K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.3K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
975
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top