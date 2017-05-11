Eight-member dacoit gang nabbed from Rayagada

Rayagada: The police here in the district have arrested an inter-State dacoit gang and nabbed eight members of the racket who were reportedly involved in a series of crimes in several districts of the State.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police K Siva Subramani has said that the cops have seized two cars, two bikes and eight mobile phones from their possession.

The Raygada police had formed a special squad to nab the dacoits. While eight members of the gang have been arrested, another accused is still on the run. The arrestees would be also later forwarded to court.

“A Special Squad led by Rayagada SDPO and IIC conducted a raid at Mutabali village of Kandhamal district and arrested the dacoits from their hideout. All of them have criminal records and are involved in robbery and loot of cars in Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Subarnapur districts. We have recovered the stolen properties and they will be forwarded to court .