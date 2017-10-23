Eight IPS officers promoted; Rakesh Asthana appointed as CBI Special Director

New Delhi: Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the Special Director of the CBI. Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, had been serving in the Central Bureau of Investigation as additional director.

He is among seven other senior police officers who were promoted today by the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, according to a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Javeed Ahmed, a 1984-batch IPS officer who served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and launched key police modernisation projects such as the ‘Twitter Seva’ in the state, was given the rank of special DG at the Centre.

Ahmed, a former CBI joint director who was posted at the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science under the home ministry, has been given the rank of special DG on ‘in-situ’ basis, the notification said.

1984-batch IPS officers Deepak Mishra, AGMU cadre, and Sudeep Lakhtakia, Telangana cadre, have been promoted as special DG in the CRPF.

Both were serving in the force as additional DG, it said.

A P Maheshwari, UP cadre, and Rajesh Ranjan, Bihar cadre, both 1984-batch IPS officers who held the posts of additional DG in the BSF, has been promoted as special DG in the force.

Two 1984-batch IPS officers posted as additional director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) – Gurbachan Singh, Orissa cadre, and Arvind Kumar – have been given the ranks of special director. While Singh has been given the position against an existing vacancy, Kumar has been granted the rank and pay of special director on ‘in-situ’ basis, it said.