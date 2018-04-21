Eight dynamites recovered from Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a bag containing eight powerful dynamites was seized by the Railway Protection Force on Friday from Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express at Brajrajnagar railway station in Jharsuguda district.

Sources said the RPF personnel searched the train when it stopped at Brajrajnagar station.

During the search, they found a bag beneath a seat and when they opened it, they found eight dynamites inside.

“We were all in a state of panic when a bag containing dynamites was recovered from our train. Thank god as a possible tragedy was averted”, said a passenger.

Though, no arrest has been made in this connection yet as police could not ascertain the details of the person to whom the bag belonged, an investigation into the matter is on.

“The suspects will be identified soon. Efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the people carrying dynamites”, said a railway official.