Egyptian woman jailed for 3-yr for ‘sexually harassing’ monkey

Cairo: In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old Egyptian woman has been sentenced to three years in jail for allegedly sexually harassing a monkey.

A court in Mansoura city convicted Basma Ahmed for inciting debauchery and committing an obscene act in public.

The woman was arrested in October after a 90-second video of the incident went viral on the internet.

In the video, Ahmed was seen laughing while touching the genitals of a monkey at a pet shop in the Nile Delta city. She can be seen making sexual innuendos as people around her laughed out.

At the court, the woman confessed to the incident. However, she claimed that she did not mean to abuse the animal and had been rather surprised by its reaction.

She also claimed that the video had been posted on the Internet without her knowledge.