Edappadi K. Palanisamy takes oath as TN CM

Chennai: Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K. Palanisamy took oath as Tamil Nadu’s 13th chief minister today afternoon, ending the political crisis in Tamil Nadu. The oath taking ceremony was a low key affair at Raj Bhawan.

Apart from the chief minister, 31 cabinet members of the newly formed Tamil Nadu government were also sworn-in at 4.30pm at Raj Bhavan. As per sources, most of the ministers under O Panneerselvam will be retained.

Palanisamy, alongwith his cabinet members, will be paying a visit to the memorial of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa after the oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, Palanisamy was invited by Governor Vidyasagar Rao to form government but also was given 15 days time to prove his majority. AIADMK general secretary Sasikala had made him the legislature party leader before surrendering in Bangalore in the Disproportionate Assets case in Supreme Court on Wednesday.