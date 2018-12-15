ED to probe financial transactions of Dhenkanal shelter home

Dhenkanal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday initiated a probe into the financial irregularities in the Beltikiri shelter home in Dhenkanal.

The ED teams will investigate the financial transaction and source of the foreign funding of the shelter home, officials said.

As per sources, the ED has also asked the Dhenkanal police to submit the copy of the FIR and the charge-sheet filed regarding the case.

Besides, sexual harassment, allegations of religious conversion has also been levelled against the head of the shelter home, Fayaz Rahman. The shelter home was receiving huge funds from abroad in the name of donation, it was learned.

Meanwhile, Biju Mahila Janata Dal stated to the media persons that, “As Odisha is a model State on child protection, stern actions are being taken in case of violation of rules in the shelter home.”

The BJD women’s wing also said that foreign funding comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre.

Recently, a total of nine teams visited Odisha and inspected 56 shelter homes in 19 districts of the state.

It may be mentioned here that there are 22 shelter homes of Good News India illegally running at different places of the State.

The matter came into light after inmates of Dream Centre Shelter Home in Beltikiri in Dhenkanal brought sexaul harassment allegation against the head of the shelter home authorities.

The accused, Fayaz was later arrested on December 2 on charges of sexually harassing minor inmates. His bail plea was also turned down by the court.