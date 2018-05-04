ED summons Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray over D-brothers link

Cuttack: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned BJD’s Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray for his alleged links with the Dhalasamant gangster brothers.

According to sources, the ED has asked the Dharmasala MLA, son of former Rajya Sabha member Late Kalpataru Das, to appear before it on May 7 and furnish concerned documents along with audit reports of his transport agency from 2005 to 2010.

ED has summoned the BJD MLA after it found that Dhalasamant brothers had links with Balabantaray Transport And Minerals Private Limited, owned by Pranab, headquarter at Biju Nagar in Jajpur.