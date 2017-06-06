Twin City

ED registers cases against Mahima Mishra, Bapi Sarkhel for money laundering

Bhubaneswar: Mounting more setbacks for business tycoon, Mahima Mishra, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against him under the Money Laundering Act.

The State directorate has also registered cases against 10 others including Odisha Stevedores Ltd (OSL) and Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel.

The duo are the co-accused in the high-profile murder of Mahendra Swain, General Manager of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited (SSL) in October last year.

Mahima Mishra was arrested from Bankok in December, 2016 in connection with the murder of Mahendra Swain. Police has also questioned him in an earlier bombing case in Cuttack and a kidnap in Berhampur. He is presently lodged in Choudwar jail.

