ED registers case against Ashirbad Behera, 2 family members in OOA land grab

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: In yet another setback for sports administrator and Secretary of Odisha Olympic Association (OOA), Ashirbad Behera, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered cases against him, his son Sanjay Behera and son-in-law in connection with land grab and other irregularities in Odisha Olympic Association.

Earlier, CBI had booked Behera under Section 120 (b) and IPC 420 on June 23 in connection with the Barabati stadium land encroachment case that  followed after eight hours after the CBI conducted simultaneous raids on Behera’s residence, work place and three other places in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the Supreme Court had ordered CBI to probe into unlawful construction of Barabati Palace and 23 shops by OOA on encroached government land and also into the financial irregularities marked in the audit report of the Accountant General on April 3.

Ashirbad was the general secretary of OOA since 1988 and was embroiled in controversy after Orissa High Court directed probe into affairs of the association in 2014.

