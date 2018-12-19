ED questions P Chidambaram on INX Media PMLA case

New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram has been questioned by Enforcement Director(ED) on the INX Media money laundering case on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said the senior Congress leader was asked to depose before the investigating officer (IO) of the case to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The former finance minister arrived here around 11:30 am along with his lawyer.

The probe agency had earlier grilled Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in this case.

The ED has also attached his assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore which were located in India and abroad.