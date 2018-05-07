ED issues fresh summons to Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta in PNB Fraud case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Purvi Mehta, sister of diamond merchant Nirav Modi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

She is under the ED’s scanner for her alleged role in round-tripping of laundered money via Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), back in India.

The summons issued to Mehta asks her to be personally present before the ED at its Mumbai office and join the probe.

Reportedly, “Purvi Mehta was summoned last week. She has been given a deadline of 15 days to appear before the probe agency. If she fails to do so, a second summons will be issued to her.” At present, Mehta is learnt to be settled in Hong Kong with her family.

“It is highly unlikely that she will honour the summons. Just like her brother Nirav Modi and uncle, Mehul Choksi, she may not come to India. But we have to follow the rules and record her statement,” the official said.

The agency suspects that acting on Modi’s directions, Mehta supported him in money laundering and round-tripping operation.

“Out of Rs 6,000 crore of the Punjab National Bank that the Ed has been able to trace, a large portion has been round-tripped back in India via FDI. One of the transactions of Rs 271 crore was made by Mehta’s company Islington International. The source of these funds are suspicious and are being thus probed,” said ED officials.