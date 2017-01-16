ED interrogates Sarathi Baba

Cuttack: A five member team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) today interrogated Santosh Raul alias Sarathi Baba at the Choudwar jail where he is lodged.

The ED officials questioned him regarding his financial dealings, fund deposits and other transactions as well as various properties across the state.

Earlier in November, ED had interrogated his close aide Rabindra Pattnaik for three hours continuously. He was working as Chief of Sarathi Samiti, Cuttack branch. After the arrest of the self-styled Baba, an amount of Rs 13 lakh was maintained in the account.

In December, ED sleuths had conducted a raid on Sarathi’s ashram at Kendrapara. ED had already questioned other Sarathi aides Sushant Malik, Dharanidhar Mallik, Bijay Kumar Sahu, Khagendra Rout, his brother Debendra Raul, his son Satyam Raul, in connection with the financial and land related transactions of the Sarathi Trust.