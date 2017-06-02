ED files money laundering case to probe Bihar toppers scam 2016

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday has registered a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the 2016 Bihar toppers scam case related to the state school examination board.

The scam came to light last year after the state’s arts topper in Class 12 examinations, Ruby Rai, said in an interview that political science, a subject she virtually aced, teaches cooking. Another student from her junior or intermediate college, who was placed as Bihar’s Science topper, was not able to answer elementary questions like the link between water and H20.

The agency has booked a criminal case against a total of eight people, including former Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman and four principals, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per sources.

The Enforcement Directorate is expected to soon record statements of the accused and also attach their assets under the PMLA law.