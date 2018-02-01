Latest News Update

ED files charge sheet against Virbhadra Singh in money laundering case

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh in a money laundering case.

The charge sheet, filed before Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, names six accused, including the former chief minister and his wife.

The court has kept it for consideration on February 12.

All have been charge-sheeted under relevant provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

