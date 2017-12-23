Headlines

ED files charge sheet against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed charge sheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case.

The probe agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar.

The farmhouse was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09,” the ED alleged.

The agency had also conducted raids at this location and few others in July as part of its probe against two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who have been alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the PMLA.

