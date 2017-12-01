ED conducts searches on P Chidambaram’s kin

Chennai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday morning started searches on six premises in Chennai and Kolkata, including those belonging to the relatives of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, as part of their probe into the Aircel-Maxis case involving his son Karti Chidambaram.

ED officials said searches were being held in four locations in Chennai and two places in Kolkata.

In Chennai, searches were being held at Teynampet (two places, including a hospital), Alwarpet and Tiruvanmiyur.

In Kolkata, two places on the Lee Road and at Lovelock Place were being searched, sources said.

The ED case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 for the Aircel-Maxis by Chidambaram.