ED: Christian Michel misusing legal assistance

Christian Michel
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Saturday told a Delhi court that middleman Christian Michel was misusing the liberty of legal assistance.

Michel  has been arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The  ED has alleged that during interrogation he is passing chits to his lawyers asking how to tackle questions on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The middleman in the chopper case was produced before a special court which extended his custody in ED for seven days.

After being extradited from Dubai Michel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 and sent to seven days custody.

He was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail in the related CBI case.

