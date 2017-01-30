ED to begin Mallya’s deportation with 2000 paged charge sheet

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will launch a second attempt to extradite liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the 900 crore IDBI loan default case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with the help of a massive 2000 page charge sheet.

Last year the UK had rejected India’s plea to handover the absconding businessman and ex-Rajya Sabha MP. The enforcement wing has lodged a fresh bid to force out the Kingfisher owner under the India-UK Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

Mallya was issued an NBW for his non compliance to repetitive warnings to appear in person to face trial for his money laundering case. Based on this warrant his passport was revoked last year.

The ED has also asked the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Mallya and also issued judicial requests to at least seven countries seeking details of his finances, accounts and properties.

The CBI has prepared the charge sheet which will be placed and an extradition request will be made before a PMLA court in Mumbai after which it would be produced before the Ministry of External Affairs for further consideration and bilateral procedures.