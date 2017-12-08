ED attaches three-acre plot of Lalu Yadav and family in IRCTC hotels case

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached a three-acre plot in Patna belonging to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and his family in connection with a money-laundering probe into the 2006 IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case, officials said.
The action comes six days after the agency questioned the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) chief’s wife Rabri Devi in Patna.
Earlier, the financial probe agency had questioned Lalu’s son and former Deputy Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav twice in the case in the national capital.
He was questioned by the ED November 13 and October 10.
The ED is probing financial irregularities in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Lalu, Tejashwi and other family members.
On July 27, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under the PMLA following an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is probing the trail of funds allegedly transferred through shell companies.