ED arrests Maharashtra co-op bank officials for fraud

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate have arrested two top officials of co-op bank for allegedly embezzling Rs 774 crore.

The two top officials belong to the defunct Pen Urban Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The arrested officials are Shishir Dharkar, a former chairman of the bank, and expert director Prem Kumar Sharma.

They were nabbed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),an official of ED said.

Reports said they opened 685 “fake loan accounts” in various branches of the bank by manipulating bank records.

They siphoned-off funds which were used either to buy immovable properties or pay earlier non-performing assets (NPAs), the reports said.