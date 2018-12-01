ED arrests Maharashtra co-op bank officials for fraud

National
By pragativadinewsservice
co-op bank officials for fraud
6

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate have arrested two top officials of co-op bank for allegedly embezzling  Rs 774 crore.

The two top officials belong to the defunct Pen Urban Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The arrested officials are Shishir Dharkar, a former chairman of the bank, and expert director Prem Kumar Sharma.

Related Posts

Sixth phase Panchayat polls ends peacefully In J&K

Punjab minister seeks Sidhu’s resignation over remark

Protesting farmer jumps off Ambedkar Bhawan, dies

They were nabbed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),an official of  ED said.

Reports said they opened 685 “fake loan accounts” in various branches of the bank by manipulating bank records.

They siphoned-off funds which were used either to buy immovable properties or pay earlier non-performing assets (NPAs), the reports said.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.