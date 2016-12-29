ED arrests Delhi lawyer in money laundering case

New Delhi: Delhi based lawyer Rohit Tandon has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case registered after an announcement regarding demonetisation was made on November 8.
He was being questioned by the ED for the last few days. He is accused of laundering nearly 70 crores of black money since the notes ban last month. In October, he had reportedly declared an unaccounted income of 125 crores to taxmen after raids at his home and office.
On December 10, during searches at a law firm, a Crime Branch team had seized Rs 13.65 crore, including Rs 2.60 crore in new notes, which is owned by Tandon.
Since 500 and 1,000 rupee notes were suddenly banned on November 8 in a move to check tax evasion, there have been multiple cash hauls during raids in the past few weeks.