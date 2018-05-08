ECoR to run summer special train between Kolkata and Puri

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run two Summer Special trains between Kolkata and Puri by creating additional berths to manage additional rush of passengers during summer this year.

Kolkata-Puri Special train (03101) will leave Kolkata at 23:55 hrs on every Sunday between 13th May and 24th June and will reach Puri at 10:00 hrs on the next day, the ECoR informed.

Similarly, Puri-Kolkata Special train (03102) will leave Puri at 23:30 hrs on every Monday between 14th May and 25th June and will arrive at Kolkata at 10:20 hrs.

These trains have one AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tiers, Six Sleeper Classes, Six Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans.

The train will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.