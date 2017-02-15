ECoR to run summer special trains soon

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the upcoming summer season with vacations all in school and colleges, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run summer special trains towards different destinations of the country from and through the East Coast Railway(ECoR) jurisdiction by creating additional berths.

Accordingly, the Sambalpur-Yesvantpur-Sambalpur SUVIDHA Express, Puri-Rourkela-Puri Tatkal, Puri-Santragachi-Puri Tatkal, Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi weekly special, Bhanjapur-Puri-Bhanjapur weekly special, Tata-Visakhapatnam-Tata weekly special, Kacheguda-Tata-Kacheguda special, Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Suvidha Express, Secunderabad-Guwahati-Secunderabad special and Villupuram, Secunderabad and Tirupati-bound trains from Visakhapatnam would get additional berths.

Similarly, the special trains have been planned on different routes and important regular trains planned to be augmented with additional coaches during the period.

Special trains to be introduces are Vishakhapatnam-Villupuram Suvidha, Villupuram-Vishakhapatnam Special Express, Kacheguda-Tata-Kacheguda Special, Puri-Rourkela-Puri Special Tatkal, Puri-Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Tatkal, Howrah-Ernakullam Suvidha, Tata-Vishakhapatnam-Tata Special Fare, Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Special, Bhanjapur-Puri-Bhanjapur Special, Secundrabad-Guwahati-Secundrabad Special, Vishakhapatnam-Tirupati-Vishakhapatnam Special, Sambalpur-Yeshwantpur-Sambalpur Suvidha, Secunderabad-Guwahiti-Secuderabad Special.