ECoR gears up for smooth train services to tackle flood situation

Bhubaneswar: In anticipation to tackle flood situation and running of coaching trains smoothly, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken precautionary steps for disruption-free services.

ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh directed the concerned officials to be on full alert towards any incident caused by flood situation near Railway Track for the safety of passengers and smooth train operations.

Accordingly, all precautionary measures have been taken by East Coast Railway and arrangements have been made not to allow water to stagnate on the track.

Patrolling of Railway tracks by Patrolmen has been taken up. Engineering staff have been advised to keep close eye on Bridges & tracks and also to observe danger or interruption if any and protect the trains and travelling passengers from any unusual occurrence. Stationary Patrolmen and Watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Mobile Patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections.

Instructions have also been issued to organize patrolling of track to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and to ensure protection at all locations where washouts/slips are likely to occur.

Sufficient quantities of monsoon reserve materials, viz., boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast have been kept ready at identified locations.

The Engineering relief vans and their equipment are kept ready. The CC cribs and relieving girders are kept in readiness so that they can be moved as per requirement.

Officers, supervisors and staff are kept on alert for attending to the flood situation emergencies.

East Coast Railway Control Office, which works round the clock, is keeping close liaison with other Government Offices, Disaster Management Cell and deputed staff at flood-prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant updates.