Economic Survey tabled; Growth target 7.5%

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey Report for 2017-18 on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. The growth rate for the coming financial year has been estimated to rise from 6.5% to 7.5%.

Tabled a day before the Union budget, the Economic Survey report features major economic development indicators and the Finance Minister cited examples from the survey regrading the growth path of the country.

As per the Survey by the Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramaniam, India would remain the fastest growing major economy in the upcoming financial year. The Central Statistical Organisation had estimated a GDp growth of 7.1 % earlier and ignored any impact of demonetisation on the economy growth. While it was assumed by most sources that the GDP growth continued at 7.6% it has now been confirmed that the growth rate has been reduced to 6.6% by International Monetary Fund (IMF).