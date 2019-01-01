Economic Offences Wing registered 28 cases, arrested 103 accused in 2018: Report

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch registered a total of 28 cases and arrested 103 accused persons in 2018.

The cases including 5 against chit fund companies, 8 against real estate firms, 9 against bank fraud and 6 miscellaneous fraud cases were registered during the last year.

The cases were registered on the basis of reports received from duped investors, bank officials, the direction of Odisha High Court and direction of the State Government, a press note mentioned.

As many as 103 accused persons involved in different cases have been arrested against 74 arrests made in 2017. This apart many accused persons were arrested from outside the State from places such as Kolkata, Raipur, Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu).

Similarly, many accused directors of chit fund companies were arrested for misappropriating public funds. Besides, a number of accused persons are still in judicial custody which serves as a deterrent amongst the white collar criminals.

A record number of 47 cases have been finally disposed off by submitting charge-sheets in concerned Courts against 33 cases in 2017.

Till now, six cases investigated by EOW have been completed and all the cases have ended in conviction.

Overall in every stage from registration of cases, the arrest of accused persons to completion of investigation and submission of ad-interim proposals, EOW has surpassed its own record with a commitment for delivering justice to common people while conducting a quality investigation.