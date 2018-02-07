ECI orders removal of Bargarh SP ahead of Bijepur by-poll

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Bijepur by-poll to be held on February 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered for removal of Bargarh SP Jugal Kishore Banoth.

Subsequently, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar has written a letter to the state Home department to recommend names of three IPS officers, one of whom will be posted as the new Bargarh SP.

Following the CEO’s letter, the Home department has requested DGP R P Sharma to send a panel of three names and a report in this regard which will be sent to the ECI.