EC sets June 3 for ‘EVM hacking challenge’

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the EVM tampering allegation.
The poll panel has set June 3 as the date for the hackathon to let opposition political parties prove their contention that the EVMs used in the February-March assembly elections were, or could be, tampered with.
“EVMs are not hackable as these are stand alone machines and not connected to internet and/or any other network,” CEC Nasim Zaidi said at a conference explaining why it was tamper-proof.
While earlier in the week, the poll panel had said it would offer an `opportunity` to the political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recently held assembly polls were tampered with or can be tampered even with laid down safeguards.