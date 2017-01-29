EC seizes 1.2 lakh liquor bottles in Punjab ahead of polls

Chandigarh: In the biggest seizure of alcohol ahead of polls in Punjab on Saturday Election Commission (EC) seized 1.2 lakh bottles of liquor from two godowns.

The seizure comes a week ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

As per sources, the liquor was stored in the godowns without permission and could be meant for free distribution to people before voting.

The liquor, including Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), countrymade liquor and beer, was recovered in 10,000 cartons sources said.

Notably, on February 4 voting for 117 assembly seats will take place.