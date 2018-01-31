EC issues notification for Bijepur bypoll

Bhubaneswar: A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi and requested the ECI to ensure a free and fair by-election in the Bijepur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district scheduled on February 24.

Meanwhile on the day, the Election Commission issued notification for the Bijepur bypoll. With the issuance of the notification, filing of nominations began from Tuesday and will continue till February 6.

While scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on February 7, candidates can withdraw their nominations by February 9.

The BJP on late Monday evening announced former MLA Ashok Panigrahi as its candidate for the by-poll. Panigrahi would file his nomination papers on February 2.

The Congress is yet to name its party candidate for the by-poll. Its six-member committee to select a candidate visited the constituency on Tuesday and held discussions with local party workers. They said the party high command would announce the name of the party candidate on February 1.