EC gets ready for ‘EVM challenge’

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is all ready for a public test of its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
“We will announce the schedule for this challenge to EVMs tomorrow,” an EC spokesman said on Friday.
At an all-party meeting on May 12, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said political parties had to demonstrate their claim that EVMs used in the recent assembly polls could have been tampered with.
At the all-party meet, most parties said EVMs could be used for future elections if they came with a paper trail machine, which would enable the electorate to check if their vote had been registered against the person of their choice.
Some parties, however, said the EVMs could not be trusted and the EC should revert to the old ballot paper system, where people inked their choices on a sheet of paper.