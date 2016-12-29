EC directs poll bound states to prepare for Assembly elctions

New Delhi: Ahead of announcing the dates of assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) of India on Wednesday directed five poll bound states to brace up for the elections.
For upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, the EC will announce the schedule any time soon between Dec 29 to January 4.
As per sources, Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in 7 phases, while polls in rest of the four states may take place in one phase. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held before board exams, sources said.
Apart from it the EC has asked for strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that would come into force immediately after the announcement of polls.
The Commission gives 21 days to the political parties for campaigning after the elections are announced. The candidates get two weeks for filing the nominations.
Notably, assemblies in Punjab, Goa and Manipur are completing their term on March 18 while the Uttarakhand Assembly’s term is up to March 26.