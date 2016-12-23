EC delists 255 political parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has delisted 255 registered unrecognised political parties between February and December this year and now asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to look into the financial contributions made to them.

These political parties were unlisted for not contesting elections between 2005 and 2015. It also found that some parties are no longer in existence or functionring.

The delisted parties include the Life Peaceful Party and Bharatiya Sahayog Congress of Karnataka, Congress of People, Native People’s Party and Naari Shakti Party of Maharashtra, Swarn Mahasabha of Uttar Pradesh.

India is the largest democratic country in the world. Here over 1,900 political parties are registerd, but over 400 political parties are never contested any election said Chief Election Comissioner (EC).