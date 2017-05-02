EC bribery case: ED registers case against Dhinakaran

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others in connection with the Election Commission bribery case.

According to official, the central probe agency has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a Delhi Police FIR in the matter.

They said the agency will probe the possible “proceeds of crime” as part of its charter under the anti-money laundering law and soon will issue summonses to the accused.

Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were sent to the Tihar Jail till May 15 by a Delhi court on Monday after the police said that the accused were not needed for custodial interrogation.