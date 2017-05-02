Headlines

EC bribery case: ED registers case against Dhinakaran

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dhinakaran

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others in connection with the Election Commission bribery case.

According to official, the central probe agency has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a Delhi Police FIR in the matter.

They said the agency will probe the possible “proceeds of crime” as part of its charter under the anti-money laundering law and soon will issue summonses to the accused.

Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were sent to the Tihar Jail till May 15 by a Delhi court on Monday after the police said that the accused were not needed for custodial interrogation.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.6K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
7.9K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.1K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.8K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.7K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
To Top