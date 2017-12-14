Latest News Update

EC bribery case: Dhinakaran named as accused in supplementary charge sheet

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dhinakaran

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has accused AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran of corruption and conspiracy in a supplementary charge sheet filed before a city court in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Bansal, before whom the 272-page supplementary charge sheet was filed, is likely to take its cognisance on December 21.

Besides Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, alleged middleman, Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dhinakaran, and six others have been named as accused.

The court had on November 9 asked the Delhi Police to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The police in its 701-page charge sheet filed on July 14 had claimed that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
839
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany
elephants elephants
794
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top