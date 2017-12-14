EC bribery case: Dhinakaran named as accused in supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has accused AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran of corruption and conspiracy in a supplementary charge sheet filed before a city court in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case.
Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Bansal, before whom the 272-page supplementary charge sheet was filed, is likely to take its cognisance on December 21.
Besides Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, alleged middleman, Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dhinakaran, and six others have been named as accused.
The court had on November 9 asked the Delhi Police to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.
The police in its 701-page charge sheet filed on July 14 had claimed that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.