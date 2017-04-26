EC bribery case: AIADMK’s Dhinakaran arrested after 4 days of questioning

New Delhi: AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has been arrested tonight after four consecutive days of questioning by Delhi Police. Nephew of the jailed AIADMK’s General Secretary VK Sasikala, was arrested around Tuesday midnight on charges of fixing a deal of bribery with Election Commission officials for retaining the party’s poll symbol of ‘two leaves’ for his faction that he led as his aunt’s proxy.

Dhinakaran was called yesterday for interrogation at around 5 pm at the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri and was arrested around midnight, Praveer Ranjan, the joint commissioner of police (crime), said.

His longtime friend Mallikarjuna has also been arrested after being questioned for the second day on the trot, he said.

Mallikarjuna had been accompanying Dhinakaran everywhere ever since Sukesh Chandrasekar, the middleman in the EC bribery case, was arrested, police said.

However, Dhinakaran’s arrest could further weaken Sasikala’s hold over the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, and hurl the party’s two factions- one represented by Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the other, by Chief Minister E Palaniswami-closer.