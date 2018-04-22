Headlines

Eastern Peripheral e-way to open soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Express way

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open the 135-km Kundli-Palwal stretch of India’s first smart expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on April 29.

“The Expressway will reduce congestion in the capital and will bring down pollution in Delhi by 27 per cent,” said Niraj Varma, project director of NHAI. The expressway would have weighing bridges at its 30 entrances to allow only non-overloaded vehicles on the route.

A new feature of the expressway is auto challans. If anyone crosses the speed limit of 120 kmph, cameras would detect it and the driver would need to pay a fine at the next toll plaza.

